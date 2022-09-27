Melton Mowbray: Plans for second GP surgery being drawn up
NHS bosses have agreed to draw up plans for a new GP practice in Melton Mowbray.
Patients in the growing town can currently only sign up with the existing Latham House Medical Practice.
However officials have acknowledged that proposals to build more than 6,000 new homes in the area mean more doctors will be needed.
They have committed to working with politicians in the town on expanding services.
Both Melton Borough Council and Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns have campaigned for a new surgery to ease pressure on Latham House which has more than 36,000 registered patients.
Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board (ICB) formally committed to work with the council to develop a second GP surgery in the town at its latest board meeting.
The ICB said the Latham House practice had limited scope for expansion and a business case for a new surgery would be developed as a priority.
'A long way to go'
A second surgery could be based in a new health and leisure complex the council is considering building as part of wider plans to improve the town's two ageing leisure centres.
The potential costs of the scheme are to be worked out over the coming months with both the council and the NHS considering a business case in spring next year.
ICB chief executive Andy Williams said: "The business case and full financial model for a second GP practice in Melton Mowbray will be developed.
"We look forward to working with council colleagues as we develop the options for more GP services, which we know are important to local people as a main point of contact for healthcare and integral to creating healthy communities."
Borough council leader Joe Orson said: "There is still a long way to go but we are delighted to be able to collaborate with both the ICB, and our MP.
"Raising the funding to make the investment required is not going to be easy, but we will leave no stone unturned."
Ms Kearns added: "We are on the road to the healthcare residents of Melton need and deserve."
