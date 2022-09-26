Woman kidnapped and raped after night out, jury told
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A woman was kidnapped by three men before being raped after a night out in Leicester, a court has heard.
Leicester Crown Court heard the woman thought she was getting into a taxi when she was picked up by the men in the early hours of 16 January.
She ran through hedges and crossed the M1 to escape the attack, jurors heard.
Vahar Manchala, Ajay Doppalapudi and Rana Yellambai deny kidnap, sexual assault, rape and assault by penetration.
Opening the case on Monday, prosecutor David Matthew said the woman, in her 30s, was walking along Charles Street at about 04:00 GMT after a night out with three friends.
He said she was "happy drunk" and showed CCTV footage, which caught her stumbling along the road before a white Audi drove past and pulled in.
The woman was seen talking to Mr Doppalapudi, 25, who got out of the passenger seat, before "being ushered" into the back of the car next to Mr Manchala, Mr Matthew added.
Mr Yellambai, 28, is alleged to have been behind the wheel of the vehicle, the court heard.
'Increasingly alarmed'
In an interview following the attack, the woman said the group had offered to take her home.
However, the court heard data from Mr Manchala's mobile phone showed the car drove out of Leicester, stopping at a Shell garage, before heading south on the M1.
The woman said she became "increasingly alarmed and frightened" as the car went away from her home, the prosecutor said.
Mr Matthew said the woman told detectives she thought screaming would "make it worse" after Mr Manchala initially sexually assaulted her in the back seat of the Audi.
The court heard the vehicle was tracked by the police to a country lane near the M1 junction at Lutterworth where the trio - who were in Leicester from India to study - got out of the car alongside the woman.
Mr Matthew said she was further sexually assaulted and raped after being "put on some grass".
A person who lives nearby later told the police they heard her scream, he added.
'Highly traumatised'
The court was told the woman managed to escape, running barefoot through hedgerows before crossing the motorway, flagging down a passer-by.
Police officers who were first on the scene described her as "highly traumatised and visibly terrified", Mr Matthew said.
He added a medical examination found no evidence of sexual assault, adding that this is "not uncommon in these type of cases".
Images also showed she suffered many scratch marks from running through the vegetation.
Detectives later found her jacket, shoes and mobile phone at the scene.
The court heard Mr Manchala's DNA was found on the woman's bra and breast as well as under her fingernails.
Mr Matthew said when interviewed, Mr Manchala and Mr Yellambai told detectives the woman had asked them for a lift home and that they had driven on the M1 to find food at a service station before taking the wrong turning.
The pair said she then screamed and ran away from them, leaving them "confused", the court heard.
Mr Doppalapudi admitted to seeing Mr Manchala kissing the woman in the back seat of the car and that they had pulled over to "give them some privacy", Mr Matthew said.
The trio, all from Gaul Street in Leicester, are all charged with kidnap, rape, assault by penetration, and three counts of sexual assault.
The prosecution allege Mr Manchala, 22, committed the sexual offences and that the other two are guilty through joint enterprise.
The trial continues.
