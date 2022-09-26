Leicester Diwali lights switch-on details announced
By Heather Burman
BBC East Midlands
- Published
A "dramatic" fire installation will form part of this year's Diwali celebration in Leicester, one of the biggest events outside India.
A Diwali village will be opened on Cossington Street recreation ground ahead of the Golden Mile lights switch-on, due to take place on 9 October.
The festivities will also include a Wheel of Light and an aerial fireworks display, the city council said.
The religious festival is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains worldwide.
The authority said the Diwali village would open at 15:00 BST and include the "dramatic" two metre (6.5 ft) tall fire installation called the Fire Head as well as performances, food stalls and rides.
Performances will also begin on Belgrave Road from 17:30 before the 6,000 lights are switched-on at 19:30.
Diwali Day will also be marked in the city with entertainment and fireworks on 24 October.
The Wheel of Light, a 110ft (34m) ferris wheel, will be on Belgrave Road from 7 October to 6 November.
