Leicester disorder: Five more men charged by police
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
Police have charged a further five men in relation to disorder in Leicester.
They were all arrested in the days and weeks before 17 September, when major disorder broke out involving hundreds of people.
A total of 47 people have been arrested over the past month, police said, with the youngest being 15 and the oldest 69.
Eight of them have been charged so far, with two of them already sentenced in court.
It comes amid tensions between parts of the Hindu and Muslim communities in the city.
Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said police, community leaders, faith leaders and the local authority were working together "to address what is at the root of this unrest".
"We want to make sure this doesn't happen again, and addressing the root cause of these issues within our community will be key to this," he said.
The five new men charged are:
- Paresh Pravin, 25, of Langford Way, Leicester. He is charged with drink driving, after being arrested on 6 September.
- Akshay Jiva, 27, of Rotherby Avenue, Leicester. He is charged with possession of an offensive weapon, after being arrested on 7 September.
- Aslan Ibrahim, 28, Canon Street, Leicester. He is charged with making threats to kill, after being arrested on 7 September.
- Rahul Manikane, 21, of Clevedon Crescent, Leicester. He is charged with drink driving, after being arrested on 10 September.
- Sanket Dansukh, 26, of Mornington Street, Leicester. He is charged with possession of an offensive weapon, after being arrested on 11 September.
Police were criticised for not arresting people at the scene of last weekend's disorder, but Mr Nixon has previously explained that doing so would have taken officers off the streets.
'158 crimes'
He said a 50-strong investigation team was reviewing CCTV, body-worn video footage from officers, and other imagery submitted to police.
"At this point we have 158 crimes and over 6,000 hours of body-worn video, CCTV and social media videos to review," he said.
Three people have been charged so far specifically in relation to the disorder over the weekend. They are:
- Amos Noronha, 20, of Illingworth Road in Leicester. He appeared in court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and was jailed for 10 months.
- Adam Yusuf, 21, of Bruin Street in Leicester. He appeared in court on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work.
- Lukman Patel, 31, of Homeway Road in Leicester. He appeared in court on Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and racially aggravated harassment/alarm/distress. He is expected to stand trial on 11 November.
The 47 people arrested are mainly from Leicester and Birmingham, with two men also being from London and one from Market Harborough in Leicestershire.
