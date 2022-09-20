Leicester disorder: Streets quiet after arrests say police
Police said "proactive patrols" continued in East Leicester overnight following disorder at the weekend.
Tensions involving mainly young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities saw unrest on Saturday night.
Sixteen officers and a police dog were injured and 47 people have been arrested and one jailed, police said.
Leicestershire Police said no new incidents of disorder had been reported.
A 20-year-old man from Leicester was jailed for 10 months, according to Leicestershire Police, after he pleaded guilty on Monday to possession of an offensive weapon.
The force's temporary chief constable Rob Nixon said officers had been drafted in from other forces and had faced "significant aggression".
He asked anyone with information about these incidents to get in touch.
Police said the original disorder on Saturday had been sparked by a protest in the East Leicester area.
Another protest involving about 100 people followed on Sunday, but police said the area was quiet overnight into Monday.
Two people were arrested during the disorder on Saturday - one on suspicion of possession of a bladed article, and the other on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder.
Police said a further 18 people were arrested on Sunday night for offences including affray, common assault, possession of an offensive weapon and violent disorder.
The arrests included people from outside of the city, including some from Birmingham, officers said.
Community leaders in the city have joined police in calling for calm.
City Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said: "We often talk about the good community relations in Leicester, but you can never be complacent about it, you can never take it for granted.
"It is always a work in progress and it is quite clear there is work to be done here."
Suleman Nagdi, of the Leicester-based Federation of Muslim Organisations, earlier told the BBC: "There are some very dissatisfied young men who have been causing havoc.
"We need to get the message out that this must end and try to do this through parents and grandparents talking to their sons."
Sanjiv Patel, who represents Hindu and Jain temples across Leicester, said: "Violence is not a solution to anything. This has to be a time for peace, calm and engagement."
