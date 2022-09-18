Further protest in Leicester following disorder
By Dan Martin
BBC News
- Published
A further protest has been taking place in Leicester following large-scale disorder on Saturday.
Trouble flared up on Saturday amid tensions involving mainly young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities, with two people arrested.
Police said it was prompted by an "unplanned protest". In the latest protest, on Sunday evening, a group tried to march down Belgrave Road.
But officers closed the road and there has been no further disorder.
Leicestershire Police said they wanted to avoid a repeat of Saturday night's confrontations, and that dispersal powers would be used to break up any further gatherings.
In a tweet, the force said: "We have a significant operation in place on the ground in East Leicester this evening and continue to call for calm.
"There is no place for violence or disorder in our city.
"We will be using the powers available to us in order to keep the public safe - this will mean dispersal orders and wider stop and search powers in use."
The force has also issued a warning about misinformation and rumours, and urged people to be careful about what they shared on social media.
Community leaders have renewed their appeal for calm in the city.
More than 100 people gathered in Belgrave Road on Sunday, with members of the crowd telling the BBC they were protesting against the recent disorder.
Some of the crowd briefly tried to push through police lines complaining they were being prevented from marching.
'Calm minds, calm heads'
Sanjiv Patel, who represents Hindu and Jain temples across Leicester, said he was deeply saddened and shocked by the recent disturbances.
He said: "We are horrified and deplore what was going on [on Saturday] and across the last two weeks.
"Across the Hindu and Jain community and with our Muslim brothers and sisters and leaders we are consistently saying 'calm minds, calm heads'."
He added: "Violence is not a solution to anything. This has to be a time for peace, calm and engagement."
Suleman Nagdi, of the Leicester-based Federation of Muslim Organisations, told the BBC: "What we have seen on the streets is very alarming.
"There have been problems in the community since the India and Pakistan cricket match and while that game often sparks gatherings they have not in the past turned this ugly.
"We need calm - the disorder has to stop and it has to stop now. There are some very dissatisfied young men who have been causing havoc.
"We need to get the message out that this must end and try to do this through parents and grandparents talking to their sons."
Two men were arrested after Saturday's disorder - one on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder and another on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.
They remain in custody.
