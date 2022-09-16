East Leicester disorder leads to 27 arrests
A total of 27 people have been arrested in relation to a series of disturbances in East Leicester.
Police say high visibility patrols have continued in the area while detectives carry out full investigations into a number of events.
The disorder started following an India and Pakistan cricket match on 28 August.
Arrests have been made in relation to disturbances on seven dates.
Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon has thanked the community for continuing to work together to call for calm in the area.
He said: "I am pleased to see this working together continuing and again I thank all those that have supported us during challenging times.
"I continue to ask you, our communities, to work with us and each other as we move into the weekend to help us with reducing concerns and tensions and with keeping our community safe.
"The incidents we have seen could have had far more serious consequences and we need to continue working together to ensure we bring this to an end."
The arrests relate to incidents on the following dates:
28 August
- A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and assault on an emergency worker. He has since been released under investigation.
- Six men, aged 21, 24, 25, 29, 30 and 44, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. They have since been released on police bail.
- A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. He has since been released under investigation.
5 September
- Seven men, aged 21, 24, 25, 27, 27, 29 and 31, have all been arrested on suspicion of public order offences. All men have been released on bail while inquiries continue.
6 September
- A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. He has since been released on bail.
- A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. He has since been released on bail.
- A 17-year-old youth was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. He has since been released on bail.
- A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit of alcohol. He has since been charged with the offence and released on bail to appear at court at a later date.
7 September
- A 27-year-old man arrested was later charged with a public order offence. He has been released on bail to appear at court at a later date.
- A 28-year-old man arrested was later charged with a public order offence. He has since been released on bail to appear at court at a later date.
9 September
- Three men, aged 36, 42 and 44 were arrested on suspicion of affray. They have since been released on police bail.
- A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill. He has since been released on police bail.
10 September
- A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He has been charged with the offence, released on bail, and is due to appear at court at a later date.
11 September
- A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. He has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a bladed article, driving without a licence and driving without insurance. He has been released on bail and is due to appear at court at a later date.
