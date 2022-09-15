Leicester: Part of building collapses into city street
- Published
Part of a building has collapsed into a Leicester city centre street.
Emergency services were called to Church Gate, near the Clock Tower, just before 12:00 BST on Thursday.
A large amount of debris has fallen across the busy pedestrianised street outside the Highcross Shopping Centre.
The road has been cordoned off and Leicestershire Police, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service and paramedics are at the scene. No injuries have yet been reported.
A police spokesperson confirmed officers were called to reports of a partial building collapse, with the fire service urging people to avoid the area.
East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said it had sent two paramedics in two ambulance cars, as well as a crewed ambulance.
Leicester City Council's building control team has been contacted for comment.
