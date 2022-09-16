Leicester: Six flats evacuated after partial building collapse
Six flats had to be evacuated after part of a building collapsed into a Leicester street, it has been confirmed.
Stonework fell into Church Gate, near the Clock Tower, just before 12:00 BST on Thursday, injuring one person.
The city council said a number of properties had since been declared safe but work was ongoing.
Scaffolding is being installed but officials said they hoped to reduce the cordon further shortly.
Repairs costs
The injured person was taken to hospital with a head injury but they are not believed to be seriously hurt.
The damaged building is a block of flats which used to be the Churchgate Tavern.
Shortly after the fall a fire service spokesman said it involved "decorative stonework".
No timescale for repairs has yet been confirmed but the council said costs would be charged back to the private owner.
