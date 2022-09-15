Florist who supplied Royal nosegays so grateful to Queen
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A florist who worked with the Royal family for nearly 40 years has described her meetings with the Queen as "so very special".
Rosemary Mason's Leicester-based flower business - Rosemary Hughes - holds the Royal warrant as supplier of nosegays to the Queen.
Mrs Mason made the nosegays for the Royal Maundy Service and said the Queen had always passed on her thanks.
She said she had received a card from the monarch just two weeks ago.
'Wonderful smile'
Mrs Mason, whose business was awarded the Royal warrant in 2008, said the Royal Maundy Service had always been a very poignant service to the Queen.
"It was one of the first services she attended when she became Queen and it meant a tremendous amount to her," she said.
She met the Queen on a number of occasions and, most recently, made the nosegays for the Royal Maundy Service at Windsor Castle.
"It's always so very special to meet Her Majesty. She always put you at ease and she had a wonderful smile. She was always very grateful for appreciative of the flowers," she said.
Mrs Mason was recently admitted to hospital, following a seizure, and said she had received a letter sent on behalf of the Queen a fortnight ago.
"She said she hoped I would make a quick recovery and thanked me for the beautiful nosegays," she said.
"I shall always treasure it."
Royal warrants are documents that appoint a company or individual in a trading capacity to the Royal Household.
Those issued by the Queen will become void.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.