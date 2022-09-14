Leicestershire councillors pay tribute to Queen during meetings
- Published
Councillors in Leicestershire have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during a special meeting.
Representatives from Leicestershire County Council gathered on Tuesday, with a scroll to be sent to King Charles III pledging loyalty to the new monarch.
A two-minute silence was also held.
Leicester city councillors also met on Tuesday, where their own scroll to King Charles was sealed with the Common Seal of the City.
County council leader Nick Rushton said: "This is a historic moment and it's important for us to come together."
A book of condolence has been opened at County Hall - which is also lit up in purple until after Monday's funeral - while a new exhibition on the Queen's life and links to Leicester and Leicestershire will also be on display.
Harborough District Council also held a meeting on Tuesday to commemorate the Queen's death and to give thanks for her 70 years of service. A letter will be sent by councillor Rani Mahal, vice-chair of the council, to His Majesty.
Melton Borough Council is expected to sign off on their letter to the King on Wednesday.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.