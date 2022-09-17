Hundreds attend annual science festival in Leicester
By Dan Martin
BBC News
- Published
Hundreds of people have attended activities at a national science festival, organisers have said.
De Montfort University, in Leicester, has been hosting the 2022 British Science Festival, which has seen experiments and activities across the city centre.
Science-related events and performances have been staged in various locations.
The event, which is run on behalf of the British Science Association, is due to end later.
'Amazing contributions'
The 191st annual festival has focused on scientific activity connected to the city, including how DNA helped identify human remains such as those of King Richard III who was discovered under a city car park.
Events about space science and exploration were also held to highlight the fact the city is the home of the National Space Centre.
The festival has also looked at the impact of climate change and how food is produced safely.
Festival director Antonio Benitez said he was thrilled to bring the event to the region for the first time in 20 years.
He said: "Leicester and the East Midlands region have made some amazing contributions to science and innovation - and it is so exciting that we will be able to showcase some of this cutting-edge work to the people and communities living in the area."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.