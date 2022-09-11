Formal announcement of King Charles III to take place
The proclamation formally confirming King Charles as the monarch is due to be read out in Leicester.
In a ceremony in London on Saturday the document was signed and announced and then, in keeping with tradition, sent across the UK.
The Accession Proclamation will take place in the Town Hall at 13:00 BST on Sunday.
It will be delivered by the High Sheriff, Mehmooda Duke MBE, alongside the Lord Lieutenant.
Also attending will be the Lord Mayor of Leicester, and chairman of the County Council, with the public invited to attend.
Flags which had flown at half-mast since The Queen's death will be raised briefly to their full height to mark the start of His Majesty's reign.
HM Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Michael Kapur OBE, said: "We are all grieving The Queen and the next few days will be a period of collective mourning.
"The reading of the proclamation is a significant moment following The Queen's death and I am expecting large numbers of people to want to witness this piece of history."
The High Sheriff, Ms Duke MBE, said: "The proclamation of the new sovereign is a very old tradition which can be traced back over many centuries.
"In an age where modern technology will convey news around the globe in an instant, the proclamation is not the means by which people will learn that they have a new monarch.
"It will be, however, one of the first occasions when communities have the opportunity to come together and reflect on a moment in our nation's history when the reign of our longest-serving monarch ended and our new King succeeded."
Civic leaders will be joined by faith leaders, representatives of the emergency services and armed forces cadets.
Other local readings will follow around the county, at which the Lord Lieutenant will be represented by his deputies.
Former Prime Ministers
Speaking before the Accession Council on Saturday, the King said his mother's death had been an "irreparable loss".
The King himself was not present for the first part of the meeting when he was proclaimed monarch by the Accession Council, made up of senior politicians, judges, and officials.
Clerk of the Privy Council Richard Tilbrook proclaimed Charles "King, head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith", before declaring "God Save the King".
The packed room, including all of the six living former British prime ministers, repeated the phrase.
The proclamation was then read out on a balcony above Friary Court in St James's Palace.
