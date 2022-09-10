Public advised to check Leicestershire events
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
People who were due to attend events in Leicestershire and Rutland this weekend are being advised to check if they are still proceeding.
While some organisers have cancelled their plans, following the death of the Queen, others have made the decision to continue.
The government has said such decisions are at the discretion of organisers.
In Leicester, civic leaders will lay wreaths and cathedral and church bells are due to toll at noon on Saturday.
'Remembered fondly'
Later on Saturday, at 18:30 BST, a service of thanksgiving for the Queen's life will be held at St Mary de Castro Church.
On Sunday at 13:00, the proclamation of King Charles III will be read in Leicester by the High Sheriff.
More special services for the life of the Queen are likely to be held in the county in the coming weeks.
Books of condolence are open at County Hall and the Town Hall, among other locations.
Leicester mosque, the Masjid Mu'adh Ibn Jabal has opened a book of condolence for people from all faiths and will be open on Sunday, between 14:00 and 18:00.
It has also illuminated its interior purple as a tribute to the Queen.
Rutland County Council said books of condolence had been opened at the offices of Oakham Town Council, Uppingham Town Council and at All Saints Church in Oakham, as well as Oakham Castle.
Rutland's Proclamation will take place at 12:30 on Sunday.
Some sporting fixtures were postponed, including Leicester City's match against Aston Villa.
Tourist attractions across the counties were also paying their respects to the Queen.
In Leicester, the National Space Centre is due to light up its rocket tower in purple in tribute to her life.
Dhara Patel, a space expert at the centre, said: "We know that the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh were advocates of science and scientific endeavour and their support in marking some of the major space exploration feats will be remembered fondly."
Belvoir Castle's Festival of the Horse is due to go ahead this weekend, but a two-minute silence will be held at the castle at 11:00 on Saturday and Sunday.
The Duchess of Rutland said: "We have thought deeply over whether to continue with this weekend's Festival of the Horse and have decided that the event will go ahead.
"The Queen had such a profound love of horses, and we feel that the festival will provide a welcome opportunity for our community to come together in recognition of Her Majesty's 70 years of service.
"We will begin each day with a short service of remembrance, followed by two minutes of silence, before returning to our programme of events."
Village events, such as Hickling's annual scarecrow festival, are still due to proceed.
However, Love Loughborough said a dog show that was due to take place on Sunday had been postponed.
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport said some organisations and businesses may wish to proceed with events and were under no obligation to suspend them, but advised people to check public services and transport were operating as usual.
