Man faces manslaughter charge over car crash death
A man has been charged with manslaughter after the death of a woman who was hit by a car in Leicestershire.
The victim, named as Caragh Eaton, 28, was found in Field Edge Drive in Barrow upon Soar on Tuesday afternoon and a Land Rover found abandoned nearby.
Ian Curson, 42, of Fairhaven Road, Leicester, has been charged with manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon.
He has been remanded into custody to appear before magistrates on Saturday.
