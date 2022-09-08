Leicester disorder: Nine arrests after disorder in city
Nine people have been arrested in connection with a series of disturbances across Leicester.
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill on Wednesday, Leicestershire Police said, while a 26-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.
Others were detained on Thursday over other incidents, the force said.
Officers have used powers to disperse crowds following disorderly behaviour.
The violence in the city first broke out after an Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Dubai last month.
'Robust' policing plan
In addition to the pair arrested on Wednesday, Leicestershire Police said four men - aged 31, 27, 27 and 25 - were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with "reports of a disturbance" on Monday.
A 29-year-old and a a 24-year-old, both from Birmingham, were also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder relating to Monday's disorder, and a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with a disturbance on 28 August.
Police said 24 investigators were working on identifying those involved in violence, and a community meeting was held on Wednesday.
Rob Nixon, temporary chief constable for the force, praised people in the east of the city for "their support and co-operation", adding extra patrols would carry on in the area as part of "a robust policing plan".
"I would like to reassure you we are in a strong position and our communities are safe," he said.
"This is a minority of people we are dealing with who are causing disturbance to our communities."
Mr Nixon said a dispersal order allowed under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 was put in place in parts of the city on Wednesday night, but no people were sent away.
A photo appeal has also been issued to trace people believed to have been involved in disorder on 28 August.
"As a force we continuing to work alongside community leaders both to find a peaceful resolution to these recent incidents and to bring those responsible to justice," said Mr Nixon.
"I know that speculation is continuing on social media and I am making a direct plea for you not to get involved and ensure that Leicester remains the diverse, harmonious city we all know it is."
