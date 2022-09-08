Former soldier gets £300k pay out over hearing loss
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A former soldier has been awarded £300,000 compensation after being left with permanent hearing damage.
Thomas Borley, from Leicestershire, enlisted in 2012 and served as an Armoured Cavalry soldier, spending time on firing ranges.
He said he consistently found his ear defenders were ill-fitting and after four years was medically discharged.
The 33-year-old has now reached an out-of-court settlement with the Ministry of Defence.
Initial compensation
During his four years in the army Mr Borley said he had issues with the ear defenders he was given to wear.
He believed they did not provide the level of protection they should have, because of incompatibility issues with other equipment such as his helmet.
Mr Borley was subsequently diagnosed with noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) and tinnitus.
He made a claim under the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS) but after being awarded £6,000, took further legal action.
Safety priority
He said: "After being diagnosed with hearing loss and losing my career, I didn't know what to do for a long time.
"But I've had so much support to help me get my life back on track and I can finally begin to look to the future without uncertainty and worry."
A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: "The health and wellbeing of our people is always our priority. We carefully assess noise levels and provide hearing protection when asking personnel to undertake duties in noisy environments.
"We have reached an out-of-court settlement with Mr Borley. It would be inappropriate to comment on the terms of the settlement."
