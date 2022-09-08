Simon Cole: Former Leicestershire chief constable took his own life
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A former chief constable who died 12 days after retiring took his own life, a coroner has concluded.
Simon Cole, 55, died at his home in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on 30 March.
An inquest into his death, held at Leicester Town Hall on Monday, heard he was suffering with his mood, anxiety and was having difficulty sleeping.
Mr Cole was the longest-serving chief constable in the UK when he retired from Leicestershire Police on 18 March.
Recording a conclusion of suicide, coroner Catherine Mason said: "Although Mr Cole had recently been suffering with his mood, anxiety and difficulty in sleeping, there was no evidence that he would take his own life when he did and had in fact denied any suicidal ideation to the medical professionals he was engaging with."
Following the inquest, Leicestershire Police paid tribute to Mr Cole, calling him a "respected and compassionate leader".
Temporary chief constable Rob Nixon said: "His death was a great shock to all of us who knew him and served alongside him.
"Simon was a strong advocate for mental health support during his life. Following this tragedy, we encourage everyone to reflect on the importance of good mental health, to speak to friends and colleagues, and to get help and support.
"At Leicestershire Police, we will always remember Simon and his commitment to policing, his humour and kindness, and his strong bonds within the communities we serve."
If you have been affected by any of these issues, you can visit the BBC's Action Line, or contact the Samaritans.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.