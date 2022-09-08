Leicestershire: Man killed in M1 northbound barrier crash

The northbound carriageway of the M1Google
Police said the car crashed into a barrier on the northbound carriageway of the M1, between junctions 20 and 21

A man in his 20s died when the car he was driving crashed into a barrier on the M1.

Leicestershire Police said a red Nissan Micra crashed on the northbound carriageway, between junctions 20 and 21, at about 15:25 BST on Wednesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the force added.

Both sides of the carriageway were closed but reopened a few hours later, with detectives now appealing for witnesses and relevant dashcam footage.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics