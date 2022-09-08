Loughborough: Man who strangled woman at railway station jailed
By Will Jefford & PA news agency
BBC News
A man who attacked a railway station worker after holding a woman by the throat for 11 seconds has been jailed.
British Transport Police (BTP) said Declan Jones was seen slapping the woman at Loughborough railway station on 30 July.
A worker who tried to help was then punched before CCTV found Jones had strangled the woman and dropped her.
BTP said the non-fatal strangulation conviction was its first prosecution for the newly-created offence.
'Ferocious attack'
The force said at about 21:45 BST, workers saw the woman being attacked, and after taking "immediate action", one staff member was punched three times to the head and ear.
Jones then attempted to kick the second victim and flee the scene.
A BTP spokesperson added: "On review of the CCTV, it was found that Jones had already committed a ferocious attack on a young woman holding her by her throat against the wall for 11 seconds until she started to lose consciousness and then dropping her.
"In court the judge reflected on Jones's apparent disrespect for women and his inexcusable violent nature."
Jones, of Jack Hardy Close, Syston, Leicestershire, was convicted of intentional strangulation and two counts of assault.
He was jailed for two years and one month at Leicester Crown Court on 26 August.
The 31-year-old was also ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge.
Commenting on the case, Det Con Charlie Clarke said: "This is a very distressing incident for all involved, the team worked hard to bring this offender to justice and safeguard the victims from further harm.
"Following this investigation, the public are now protected from a very dangerous man."
