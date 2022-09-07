Girl, 13, arrested over Babington Academy shooting threat
- Published
A 13-year-old girl has been arrested after a school shooting threat was posted online.
Police said they were working with Babington Academy in Leicester, but that there was no evidence of any danger to staff or pupils.
The 13-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of sending malicious communications, and two other teenagers have been spoken to by officers.
People are being urged not to share any of the social media posts.
A police spokesperson said: "Leicestershire Police is currently working with staff at Babington Academy following posts published on social media suggesting a shooting may take place.
"Officers have carried out a number of enquiries and there is no information or intelligence to suggested there is any firearms threat to the school."
The force also said there would be an increased police presence in the area, but only "to help reassure children, parents and staff and not as a result of an increased threat to public safety".
There is no reason for parents to withdraw their child from the school, the spokesperson added.
Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the messages.
