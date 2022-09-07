University of Leicester graduates to walk 100 miles for friend with MS
A group of former university students are planning to walk more than 100 miles (160km) to support a friend who has multiple sclerosis (MS).
Joe Martin was diagnosed with MS in 2013.
A group of more than a dozen alumni plan to walk from the University of Leicester to the London Stadium - home of Mr Martin's favourite team West Ham - on Friday.
The friends are hoping to raise £100,000 to help Mr Martin.
'A more comfortable life'
Mr Martin was a sabbatical officer at the university's students' union between 2005 and 2006.
He was a regular gym goer and keen footballer before his MS diagnosis.
"I have found myself in the position where I can't really get out of the house any more," he said.
"Having been previously very active, moving abroad and doing lots of things, it has been very difficult.
"It has been really tough but one of the things that have kept me going has been my group of friends."
His friends plan to raise funds to help him adapt his bungalow and build him an outdoor office so that he can comfortably work from home.
They will set off from College Court Conference Centre in Knighton at 17:00 BST and hope to walk for more than 40 hours to the home of West Ham in one go.
Joe's friend and former president of the university's students union Martin Cullen said: "We have been very close to Joe for a very long time.
"We just wanted to help in some way to give him a more comfortable life and make some progress."
