Man admits causing crash that killed Leicestershire police worker
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A driver who killed a police worker in a head-on crash has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
Darcy Elizabeth Reid, 23, suffered multiple injuries in the collision in Leicester in July 2021 and died in hospital a few weeks later.
Connor Wilsher had been trying to overtake another vehicle on a bend when the crash happened.
The 21-year-old was ordered to return to Leicester Crown Court for sentencing on 4 November.
Leicestershire Police said Ms Reid, who worked for the force as a Local Support Team Officer (LSTO), was travelling into the city on the A47 Hinckley Road when her Nissan Micra was hit by Wilsher's VW Golf.
Wilsher, of Coleorton Lane, Packington, Leicestershire, left the scene before police arrived but was arrested soon after.
He admitted causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road accident and was given an immediate driving ban.
He has been released on bail prior to sentencing.
Temporary Deputy Chief Constable David Sandall said: "Darcy was a popular member of our team.
"She worked as a LSTO at Keyham Lane station but before her tragic death she had also recently passed her police officer assessment and was waiting a start date to begin her career as a PC."
