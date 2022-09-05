Loughborough: Hundred tonnes of straw burn in fire at farm

Loughborough fireLeicestershire Fire and Rescue Service
The fire service was alerted to the fire at about 19:25 BST

A hundred tonnes of straw has been burnt in a large fire at a farm in Leicestershire, the fire service said.

Four crews were sent to tackle the barn fire in Charley Road, Loughborough, at about 19:25 BST on Monday.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said all animals were saved and nobody was hurt.

Dean Pidcock, North West Leicestershire district manager, described it as a "substantial fire", which the team managed to control.

"The straw's all lost so we're going to let it burn itself out whilst protecting the outside of the structure," he said.

Mr Pidcock added firefighters managed to stop the flames spreading to a second barn.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service
No animals or people were harmed

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics