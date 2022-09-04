Triathlon venue to close after large rent rise
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A sports venue which has hosted national championships and trained Olympians is to close in a dispute about rent.
Race Rapid, based at Mallory Park in Leicestershire, says it is the UK's only private open water triathlon hub.
But director Robert Osborn said it would close in two weeks' time after rent and charges "nearly tripled".
The track owners said they had supported the venue with below market rents and were "surprised" at the move.
Mr Osborn, from Stoke Golding, set up the business four years ago at Mallory Park, which is well known for motor racing.
"I'm gutted. I wanted to give everyone the chance to take part in a triathlon and we started with just a gazebo.
"It went from strength to strength and we opened the lakeside huts a year ago.
"That will all have to go now," he said.
Race Rapid said it had worked closely with British Triathlon, hosting national championships and being used to train Olympians.
At a meeting in the summer with owners Real Motorsport Limited, Mr Osborn said he was told the rent for the venue would be increased, with additional fees for events.
"It meant costs would nearly triple," he said. "It felt like the rug had been pulled from under our feet; it was so unfair".
Mr Osborn announced the final public training session will be held on 15 September on social media.
The director of Real Motorsport Limited Natalie Hansard said: "We are proud to have supported cycling, running and triathlon at Mallory Park with venue rental prices well below market rates, for many years.
"We were very surprised by the sudden social media outburst from the cycling co-ordinator, and it comes as a complete shock to us to learn that evening activity will cease in just a couple of weeks."
She added they were still open to discussions but were confident triathlon could continue at Mallory Park with another operator.
