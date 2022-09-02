Oadby GP surgery heavily criticised by inspectors
By Gavin Bevis
BBC News
- Published
A GP practice has been placed in special measures after being rated as inadequate by inspectors.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) returned to Spectrum Health in Oadby, Leicestershire, in June after failings were identified during a previous visit.
However inspectors concluded the service had declined further.
Patient safety, medicine management and staff training were all raised as concerns by the CQC.
In its report, the watchdog said the practice "did not have clear systems and processes to keep patients safe".
It added it did not have "appropriate systems in place for the safe management of medicines" and staff had been allocated roles without receiving appropriate training.
The surgery's governance processes were described as "ineffective" and the CQC said there was "limited oversight by the leadership team of outstanding tasks awaiting action".
However, the practice, which has 13,500 patients, was rated good for being responsive and caring.
'Disappointing' visit
Being placed in special measures means the surgery will now be kept under review and re-inspected to check improvements have been made.
Jane Ortega, the CQC's head of integrated care and GP inspection, said: "It was disappointing to see that the quality of care had declined since we last visited, and we found new areas of concern.
"We have told the provider what improvements need to be made to address the concerns identified.
"We will monitor the service to ensure people are safe and will return to check on progress."
Spectrum Health has been approached for comment.
