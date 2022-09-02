Hinckley and Bosworth enforcement officers to wear body cameras
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Enforcement officers on a council, who are responsible for keeping streets tidy, are to wear body cameras.
Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council, in Leicestershire, said the cameras would help prevent incidents of physical and verbal abuse towards its officers.
It said the cameras would only start recording after a person had been observed committing an offence.
It added its officers had a right to feel safe.
'Behaviour change'
The cameras, which will be worn on the officers' uniforms, would also provide greater transparency around enforcement, the council said.
The officers are responsible for patrolling the borough's streets and issuing fixed penalty notices for littering.
As part of the scheme, those being recorded will be told as soon as is practically possible, the authority said.
Bill Crooks, executive member for Streetscene Services, said: "We are committed to keeping our enforcement officers safe as they go about their jobs keeping our town centres and streets free from litter.
"Evidence shows that wearing body cameras can lead to a behaviour change from potential offenders who are less likely to be physically or verbally abusive towards officers.
"The cameras also act as a useful training tool to make sure our enforcement officers are carrying out the correct procedures when approaching individuals or businesses who are caught littering."
Executive member for community safety at the council, Michael Mullaney added: "Local enforcement officers who help keep our area clean and tidy have a right to feel safe as they go about doing their important work locally.
"I welcome this scheme that will help give more security to people doing an important job for the benefit of Hinckley and Bosworth and local residents."
