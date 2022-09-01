Former world's longest rail tunnel opens to public
A railway tunnel that was once the longest in the world is to open to the public as part of a series of heritage days.
Glenfield Railway Tunnel in Leicester was one mile (1.6km) long when it opened in 1832. It was used to transport coal into the city.
When the railway closed in the 1960s, the tunnel was bought by Leicester City Council for £5.
It will open as part of a festival which runs from 9-22 September.
'Rich history'
The council said the annual festival of Heritage Open Days would allow the public to explore dozens of the city's historic sites and buildings that are not normally accessible to the public.
These will include behind-the-scenes tours of De Montfort Hall, a guided tour of the Guru Tegh Bahadur Gurdwara, on East Park Road, and the chance to take a heritage road trip on a vintage bus from Stoneygate Tram Depot, on London Road.
There will also be more than 40 individual events on offer, including guided tours, walks and open days.
Everything will be free to attend, although booking will be required for some activities.
Mayor Peter Soulsby said: "We have so much heritage all around us in Leicester and this festival gives us the chance to celebrate that and discover more of our city's long and rich history in the buildings that helped shape it."
