Leicestershire school run parents no longer scared of cars
By Simon Ward & Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Parents have said they no longer fear seeing their children hit by a car outside their school, following the introduction of a trial safety scheme.
The school streets project, which sees streets temporarily closed to vehicles, has been introduced outside the gates of three Leicestershire schools.
The trial will run until the end of September.
Parent Ellie Cuppelditch, a parent at one of the schools, said: "It's loads better; it's a nightmare normally."
Ms Cuppelditch, who has children at Belvoirdale Primary School in Coalville, said: "People just don't think about reversing. There's been many a time my kids have nearly been hit.
"It's a lot better so far."
Cassandra Adams, another parent with a son at the school, added: "It's a lot safer.
"The traffic has gone down a hell of a lot.
"I'm not pulling [my son] along any more and I'm not scared of any cars hitting him."
A third parent, Marek Krawczyszyn, said: "I think it's a good idea.
"It was dangerous with people driving in and out. I always park in the big car park nearby."
Richard Dax, head teacher, said: "We've had calm, happy parents coming to school in the morning with their children and at the end of the day.
"We've had a quiet road as well which is a huge success."
The school streets project, led by the county council, aims to limit traffic around school at pick-up and drop-off times to allow a safer space for children and cut air pollution.
The other schools taking part in the trial are Saint Luke's Primary School in Thurnby, and the Latimer Primary School in Anstey.
Ozzy O'Shea, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "I'd urge people to come along and ask any questions they might have so that we can make this trial as successful as it can be."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.