Arrest after crowds gather in Leicester following cricket match

A police officer and member of the public were assaulted as crowds gathered in Leicester following a cricket match between India and Pakistan.
Police said officers were called to the Belgrave area on Sunday.
While there, it was reported the pair had been assaulted, with a 28-year-old man arrested at the scene.
Police are also investigating after videos, circulating on social media, showed "racist and hateful chanting".
After being called, Leicestershire Police said officers attended the area of Melton Road, Shaftesbury Avenue and Belgrave Road following the conclusion of the Asia Cup match, which India won.
The detained man, held on suspicion of assault and assaulting an emergency worker, has been released under investigation.
Since the match, the force said it had been made aware of a number of videos of "racist and hateful chanting" circulating on social media.
In a tweet, the East Leicester Police team said: "An investigation is under way to identify those responsible.
"We are treating this chanting as a hate crime and anyone found to have been taking part will be dealt with accordingly."
Insp Yakub Ismail, commander for the East Leicester neighbourhood policing area, added: "Local officers are continuing to engage with young people, community leaders and stakeholders in the area.
"We want to ensure that any future celebrations are organised in a planned, safe and considerate manner."
