Blind woman takes kerb height case to High Court
A visually-impaired woman is taking the government to court for a judicial review over the height of kerbs.
Sarah Leadbetter, from Narborough, Leicestershire - who is registered blind - cited research that said kerbs needed to be at least 60mm high to keep a visually-impaired person safe.
She said this guidance had not been enforced by government and has been granted the review.
The government said it could not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.
The 2009 study into safe kerb heights was carried out by the University College London.
It said: "For confidence that a kerb is detectable by blind and partially sighted people, it is recommended to install a kerb of 60mm or greater."
However, the National Federation of the Blind of the UK (NFBUK) said the government had ignored their advice on the issue.
Andrew Hodgson, president of the NFBUK, said: "This issue has been a long-standing one where we have seen kerbs lowered and even kerbs being totally removed in new street layouts.
"We have actively provided evidence to the Department for Transport through their consultation process of updating the guidance and this was ignored.
"The very ability of blind and visually-impaired people to independently navigate the urban environment is at stake here."
'Extremely dangerous'
Ms Leadbetter, who won a separate legal battle against the government last year - said she felt "relieved" at being granted a judicial review.
She said: "I was devastated to learn the kerb height needed to ensure my safety when working with my guide dog or when I have to use a long white cane was not set at 60mm. Anything lower than this height simply will not do, it will not keep me or my guide dog safe.
"There is a reason why a kerb should be 60mm, it stops you from walking into danger, directly into the road with moving traffic, which is extremely dangerous and disorienting as a blind or visually-impaired person.
"The kerb is a vital tool that needs to be present on all pavements to keep us separate from moving traffic."
The Department for Transport said it would be "inappropriate" to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.
