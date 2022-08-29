Man in 70s dies in two-car crash on A1
A man in his 70s has died following a crash on the A1, outside outside Stamford, in Leicestershire.
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving two cars on the northbound carriageway, near the junction with the A606, shortly after 22:00 BST on Saturday.
Officers said it involved a grey Honda CRV and a black Volvo XC90.
The driver of the Honda suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Det Sgt Jon Putnam, from Leicestershire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said the force was keen to hear from anyone who saw either car immediately before the crash.
He also appealed for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
