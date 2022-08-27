Giant puppet to appear at two-day festival in Leicester
By Dan Martin
BBC News
- Published
A giant puppet will be the centrepiece of a two-day family festival in Leicester, which is due to begin later.
The 10m (33ft) sea goddess, named Storm, will be paraded through the city centre on Saturday and Sunday as part of the City Festival 2022.
Organised by Leicester City Council, the free event includes street art, family activities and live performances.
They will be staged over both days, starting from 12:00 BST.
Many of the activities are marine-themed and include the chance to explore inside a giant replica silver whale in Humberstone Gate.
The festival marks the end of Leicester's Summer in the City season of events, which has also included The World Reimagined, Caribbean Carnival, National Play Day, Journeys Festival, Belgrave Mela and the City Beach.
Leicester's city mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said: "With the summer holidays drawing to a close, the City Festival once again has a packed programme of family-friendly fun in the heart of the city, which is all completely free.
"There promises to be a wonderful programme of events and activities, and I look forward to the city centre coming alive over the weekend."