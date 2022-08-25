GCSE student recovers from brain tumour to ace exams
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A Leicestershire student who missed months of school due to a brain tumour has surpassed expectations with his GCSE grades.
Adam not only achieved the grades he need to get into college but passed all but one subject.
The teenager needed surgery to remove a brain tumour in 2017 and missed school due to his recovery.
His mother, Michelle, said she was "blown away" with the results he had achieved.
The Crown Hills Community College student found out how he had fared on Thursday along with thousands of students across England.
He said he was "really happy" with his grades.
His mum said: "I am so proud of him, he's worked so hard to get here and I wasn't expecting this.
"When he left primary school to come here he was predicted to get 1s so these results have blown me away."
Adam, who is autistic, has also proved a success on sports pitches, participating in a number of sport events in his time at the school.
