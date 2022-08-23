Man stabbed in group attack during Willesley Wood walk
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A man was stabbed and knocked unconscious while walking through the National Forest in Leicestershire.
Police said it happened in Willesley Wood near Oakthorpe at about 18:00 BST on Sunday.
They said the victim - a man in his 20's - reported being followed by a group of eight to 10 men who asked him for the time before attacking him.
No arrests have been made and Leicestershire Police would like to hear from anyone with information.
Police said the victim had the top of his head slashed with a knife and suffered a minor stab wound to the abdomen.
They said he was also punched, knocking him unconscious.
He told officers by the time he regained consciousness the group had gone.
Police said the wood was a popular dog-walking spot and it was likely other people were in the area at the time.
Anyone who saw the group or the victim and may be able to help with the investigation has been asked contact the force.
