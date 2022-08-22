Listed school restoration plans backed by planners
By Greig Watson & Hannah Richardson
BBC News
- Published
New plans for a historic former Leicester school, designed to treat children with respiratory diseases, could soon be approved.
Western Park Open Air School was built in 1928 for children with illnesses such as tuberculosis and diphtheria.
It focused on moderate exercise, a nutritious diet, rest, and spending as much time as possible in the open air.
It has been vandalised since closing in 2005 and but the Grade II listed site could now become a cafe and offices.
Open air therapy was pioneered in Switzerland and was popular before vaccines became widespread.
Western Park is described by Historic England as "a rare surviving example" of this kind of school.
Local firm WPOAS Ltd wants to turn it into a café, community area and office space - restoring most of the buildings on site - and Leicester City Council planning officers have recommended approval according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Two structures are too badly damaged to be repaired, the report noted.
"The listed building status is significant and office use would enable the retention and restoration of the heritage asset.
"The principle of re-use and conversion is strongly supported and will aid the survival and preservation of the listed buildings," it said.
Councillors will debate the application on Wednesday.
