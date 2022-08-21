Man dies after Leicester city centre attack
- Published
A man has died after being attacked in Leicester city centre.
Leicestershire Police said at 04:23 BST on Friday, officers were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service, who were treating an injured man.
He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury and has since died, the force added.
A 20-year-old man, previously held at the scene on suspicion of assault, has been released on bail with detectives continuing to carry out inquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the attack or the events leading up to it has been asked to contact police.
