Second Leicester Cathedral peregrine falcon found dead
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A second peregrine falcon that was nesting at Leicester Cathedral has been found dead.
The Leicestershire and Rutland Ornithological Society (LROS) said the body of the juvenile bird - known as TJC - was found on Wednesday after "looking rather poorly" for a few days.
It comes two days after its mother was found dead in the city.
The LROS said government officials were working to establish the cause of both deaths.
The young bird was one of two chicks to hatch in May as part of the Leicester Peregrine Project.
The LROS said its body was found close to Leicester Royal Infirmary and was collected by the RSPCA.
It said both birds were now being examined by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra).
The LROS said it was "very probable" the cause of death was linked to avian flu.
Jim Graham, LROS president, said: "At the moment it's more of an assumption because of what has been going on in the city with the avian flu outbreak at Abbey Park and Watermead Park.
"We need to wait until the results come through but it seems a bit too much of a coincidence."
He said it was one of the worst outcomes for the breeding programme this year after already losing a male peregrine falcon this summer after he became injured.
Another male peregrine remains at the cathedral nesting platform.
Mr Graham said he seemed to be looking "reasonably healthy" and was not showing any symptoms of illness.
He remained positive about the project going forward.
"There are plenty of peregrines going through the city that will find the platform and he will find a mate pretty soon," he said.
