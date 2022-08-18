Man arrested after woman pushed into river in Leicester
- Published
A man has been arrested after a woman was pushed into the River Soar in Leicester.
Officers from Leicestershire Police were called to the scene near the entrance to Bede Park in Western Boulevard at about 16:00 BST on Sunday.
The victim also had money and a mobile phone taken from her, a force spokesman said.
A 32-year-old man from Nottinghamshire was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and theft.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.