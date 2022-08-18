Two men arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill after a police raid in Leicestershire.
Police said officers were called to Bernard Close, in Ibstock, just after 00:45 BST on Monday after a report of property damage and threats being made to the occupants.
Officers attended and followed a vehicle that was later found abandoned.
The force said it executed a warrant at a site off Barlestone Road, Bagworth, on Wednesday and arrested the pair.
Police said the men, aged 20 and 40, remained in custody and appealed for anyone with any information about what happened to come forward.
