Leicestershire flooding: Road closed and car park flooded by heavy rain

Flooded Church Hill Road, ThurmastonBen Nandrame
Church Hill Road, Thurmaston was closed due to the flooding

Parts of Leicestershire were hit by flooding following heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

Areas of the county saw about half a centimetre of rain in 24 hours as storms crossed the UK.

Flood water gathered underneath a bridge in Thurmaston, which made Church Hill Road impassable for motorists on Tuesday evening.

The Morrisons car park in Maxwell Drive, Loughborough was also hit by flooding.

Brooksby saw the highest rainfall in Leicestershire, with 47mm of rainfall recorded in 24 hours.

The average monthly rainfall in August for Leicester is 64mm.

Severn Trent Water are also carrying out emergency repairs on Infirmary Road, Leicester after a hole opened up on the road. It could be closed until midday on Friday.

Robert Butler Sileby Flood Warden
Morrisons car park in Loughborough was also hit by flooding

