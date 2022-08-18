Peregrine falcon's body found after fall from Leicester Cathedral
- Published
The body of a female peregrine falcon has been found after it fell from the platform of Leicester Cathedral.
The female, male and a juvenile have occupied a nest box at the cathedral.
But the Leicestershire and Rutland Ornithological Society (LROS), which monitors the birds of prey, said it became concerned about her health before the fall on Monday.
The bird's body will now be tested by government officials amid a bird flu outbreak.
In an update posted to the Leicester Cathedral Facebook page, LROS said prior to the fall from a platform, the bird was "spending more and more time" in the nest box and "didn't appear to be feeding well".
"She was becoming lethargic and very sleepy," it added. "Whilst initially this was considered to be due to the extreme temperatures we have been having, her posture was beginning to look strange and unnatural."
LROS said it was aware of an avian flu outbreak in Leicester, adding it is "very probable" this will be the cause of the bird's illness.
It said the bird's body would be collected and tested by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra).
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.