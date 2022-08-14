Man in hospital after serious assault in Leicester
- Published
A man is being treated in hospital after he was seriously assaulted on a night out in Leicester.
Police said the 20-year-old was found in Guildhall Lane just after 05:05 BST with injuries not believed to be life threatening.
They said he had left the Fan Club nightclub in Abbey Street about half an hour earlier.
Anyone who witnessed the attack or has any information has been asked to contact Leicestershire Police.
