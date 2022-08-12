Leicestershire crews battle Shepshed recycling plant blaze
Fire crews are tackling a large blaze which broke out at a Leicestershire recycling centre.
Those living close to the Shepshed site have been told to close their windows and doors after thick smoke was seen billowing from the area.
A Leicestershire fire boss, Matthew Cane, said he expects the blaze to be a "protracted incident".
Eight crews which are currently at the site in Ingleberry Road are "making progress" with the fire, Mr Cane said.
The fire service was initially called to the scene shortly before 18.30 BST on Friday.
They have since asked those seeing smoke, which has been spotted 20 miles away, not to call 999.
