Rutland Water: Reservoir visitors reminded to keep safe
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Visitors to Rutland Water are being asked to take extra safety precautions over the weekend.
More hot weather has been forecast and Rutland County Council said the reservoir was an "extremely popular" spot for cooling off.
It said swimming was only allowed during its open hours and in life-guarded areas.
It has also warned about the risk of fires and said barbecues should only be used in designated places.
The Met Office has issued an Amber weather warning for heat over the weekend.
Temperatures are expected to reach 32C in Rutland.
The council said: "Whilst at Rutland Water we would ask that visitors only swim in designated life-guarded areas, listen to safety instructions and keep a close eye on youngsters with you.
"Under no circumstances should anyone be on site, in or near the water, out of opening hours.
"Not only would this be considered trespassing, but it is also extremely dangerous."
Visitors have also been asked to park responsibly around Rutland Water to avoid causing any disruption on the roads.
The council said it was working closely with Leicestershire Police, Anglian Water and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service and that staffing at Rutland Water had been increased.
