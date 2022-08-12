Hinckley: Green light for new £6m school in town
- Published
Plans to build a new £6m primary school in a Leicestershire town have been approved by councillors.
The school for 210 pupils will form part of a new 850-home development being built off Normandy Way in Hinckley by Bloor Homes.
The developer will foot most of the bill for the new school as a condition of planning permission being granted for the estate.
It is hoped construction will be completed by September 2023.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the new school would feature seven classrooms, a hall, library, wildlife area and green features such as solar panels and air source heat pumps.
Leicestershire County Council's planning committee voted unanimously in favour of the plans at a meeting on Thursday.
Local councillor David Bill said: "The proposed new school is very welcome. There is a dearth of primary school places across the whole of the urban area and this is really needed."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.