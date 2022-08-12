Residents felt 'unsafe' at Leicester care home
By Jude Winter & Hannah Richardson
BBC News
- Published
Residents at a Leicester care home told inspectors they did not feel safe there, according to a report.
The Care Quality Commission, (CQC), inspected Lester Hall Apartments, Stoneygate, after receiving concerns about staffing levels and competency.
One resident said there was a "fearful, violent atmosphere" and another said they were "worried about being assaulted" by other residents.
It was rated as "inadequate" for safety and "requires improvement" overall.
A spokeswoman for the Elms Road home told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that a new manager was now in place.
The CQC said its inspectors found care home staff were struggling to meet residents' needs and reported being "fearful" and having "lost confidence".
'No consistency of staff'
Staff were concerned about their ability to safely support people from abuse due to the complex needs of some residents, the CQC said.
The families of some residents also raised concerns about the "turnover" of staff but some relatives said staff were "helpful" and "caring".
A spokeswoman for the home told the LDRS the new manager was overseeing improvements to the service.
"We need to be committed to [residents'] safety and well-being, as we always have been, and committed to executing an action plan. We're working closely with the CQC who are supporting us," she said.
The watchdog confirmed the care home had identified that improvements were needed and was using a consultant to support implementation of the changes.
Improvements had already been made in the home's infection control and senior management, while staff recruitment was ongoing, the report said.
The inspection team said: "Monthly audits and checks had been completed and action plans were in place to drive forward the required improvements."
