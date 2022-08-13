Bosworth Medieval Festival returns after two-year break
By Heather Burman
BBC East Midlands
- Published
A medieval festival is returning to Leicestershire after a two-year break due to Covid restrictions.
The two-day Bosworth Medieval Festival, which attracts thousands of visitors, will take place on 20 and 21 August, Leicestershire County Council said.
The event will feature re-enactments of the Battle of Bosworth as the finale on both days.
It will take place at the Bosworth Battlefield Heritage Centre, near Sutton Cheney.
The festival will also include cannon fire demonstrations, medieval falconry and a medieval craft market.
Councillor Christine Radford, cabinet member for heritage, leisure and arts at the county council said: "It is a great event with lots of activities for all the family, which attracts people from all over the UK and further afield and is always one of the highlights of the summer.
"Leicestershire has a rich and proud heritage to showcase, and the Bosworth Medieval Festival does just that, as well as commemorating the Battle of Bosworth."
