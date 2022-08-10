Lots of laughs for only man in audience at Edinburgh Fringe Festival show
A man from Leicester is seeing the funny side of things after he was the only audience member to turn up to a comedy gig at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Mike Cass said he was surprised to be the sole person attending a gig by Scottish stand-up Robin Grainger.
They went on to enjoy an unforgettable evening in each other's company.
Mr Grainger has now received a boost in ticket sales after the tale of his show vent viral on social media.
I saw @RobinGrainger on Friday night, the only person in the audience. He made me laugh so hard, I loved it. I go and see @des_clarke today and one of his guests was Robin telling the story of his only audience member. I feel I should start the #RobibGraingerAppreciationSociety https://t.co/VRJTlmCvVO— Mike Cass (@MikeCassRadio) August 7, 2022
Mr Cass said there was only one woman in the audience apart from him, but unlike him she was no ordinary member of the public looking to enjoy a new act.
"Robin comes on stage and says 'this is going to be really awkward, that's my girlfriend'," he told BBC Radio Leicester's breakfast show.
"I thought that's either a brilliant opener, or this is going to be really awkward."
'Amazing' atmosphere
Mr Cass said he was offered a refund or tickets for another night by Mr Grainger, but when he refused the comedian gamely carried on with his act.
"I've got friends who have done stand-up, I've got friends who have put on plays at various theatres, and I know how hard it is to get an audience and the money that it costs to do it, so there was no way I was going to take my money back," he said.
"His girlfriend was the one who decided to go ahead and do it, and it has been the funniest things I've seen in ages.
"It was just like a great night out - the atmosphere was amazing.
"By the end of it there were tears rolling down my face."
After their intimate gig, the pair bumped into each once again when Mr Grainger recounted the story on another show, not knowing Mr Cass was in the crowd.
As the comedian's star rises off the back of the bizarre event, his one-man audience wishes him all the best.
"To stand up there and give it your all for just one person in front of you... it must have been terrifying for him at times, but I'm so glad he did it," Mr Cass said.
"I really enjoyed it, and he deserves all the success that his one-man show got."
