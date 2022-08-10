Blaby and Hinckley bin collections brought forward for heatwave
- Published
Two councils in Leicestershire have brought forward their bin collections to protect staff from soaring temperatures.
Blaby District Council along with Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council have asked residents to put their bins out by 06:00 BST on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
They said this would cut the time crews were exposed to peak temperatures.
People have also been encouraged to offer cold drinks to bin workers.
Bill Crooks, executive member for street scene services at Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council, said: "Over this extremely hot period please do think about the crew and help them where possible by putting your bins out the night before or by 06:00 at the latest and letting your friends and neighbours know about the earlier collection time.
"During the heatwave last month lots of residents kindly offered cold drinks to the crews to help them to keep cool, so we know how much people like to help out if they can."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said other councils in Leicestershire and Leicester would also be monitoring working conditions for bin collection staff during the hot spell.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.